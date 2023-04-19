Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Jackson Financial Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jackson Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jackson Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.40 EPS.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.48 EPS. Jackson Financial’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

JXN opened at $37.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $493,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $493,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,746.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 18,271 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,880,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.