Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($3.06) Per Share

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.06) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.54) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($12.83) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($11.81) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.97) EPS.

KRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $323.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.87.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $199.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.16. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $278.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.33.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $900,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 97.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 168.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,670 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 28.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $961,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $961,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $181,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $2,974,820 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

