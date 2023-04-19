Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report released on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for LXP Industrial Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

LXP stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 27.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

