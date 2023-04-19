Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report issued on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.46 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.7 %

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAA. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.82.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $149.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $215.10. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.93 and its 200 day moving average is $156.60.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.00%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $543,026,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after acquiring an additional 856,331 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,177,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,912,000 after acquiring an additional 459,097 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

