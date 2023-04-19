Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.92). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $980.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 151.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 121,861 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 866.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 175,282 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,788,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,221.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after acquiring an additional 641,804 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

