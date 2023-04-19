Wedbush Comments on Netflix, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $11.31 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.36 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus increased their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.03.

NFLX stock opened at $333.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.95. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

