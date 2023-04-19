The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSE:LGL opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63. The LGL Group has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.15.
The LGL Group Company Profile
