GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOBGet Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

GEE Group stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

About GEE Group

(Get Rating)

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.