GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

GEE Group stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

