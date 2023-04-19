DNB Markets Lowers Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) to Hold

DNB Markets cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $695.62 million during the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 20.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.