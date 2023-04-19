Freshpet, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRPT. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Freshpet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $65.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 0.96. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $118.77.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 242.0% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,736,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at $65,921,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,189,000 after acquiring an additional 771,138 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,691,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,299,000 after purchasing an additional 513,491 shares during the period.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

