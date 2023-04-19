Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly expects that the bank will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.55.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $10.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 55.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

