Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Decreased by Zacks Research

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a report released on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $154.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

