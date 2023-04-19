DiamondRock Hospitality Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report released on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DiamondRock Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

DRH stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 169,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 88,181 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,738,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,138,000 after buying an additional 147,096 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

