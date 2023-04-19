Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Essex Property Trust, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.64. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $14.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s FY2026 earnings at $16.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.52.

NYSE:ESS opened at $212.10 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,735,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,381,000 after buying an additional 83,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,748,000 after purchasing an additional 390,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,129,000 after purchasing an additional 314,259 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

