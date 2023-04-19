Zacks Research Comments on Avis Budget Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.96. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $28.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.89 EPS.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.08 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAR. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $178.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.54 and its 200 day moving average is $199.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.32. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $327.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,129.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total value of $1,770,834.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

