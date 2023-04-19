Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Issued By SVB Leerink

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUEGet Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for bluebird bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.59). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

BLUE opened at $3.36 on Monday. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3,183.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

