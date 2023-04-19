Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNQ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $61.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $70.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.14.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 22.20%.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 123,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.