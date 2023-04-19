Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Boeing Company Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

Boeing Trading Up 1.6 %

BA stock opened at $208.37 on Monday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.36. The stock has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 307.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

