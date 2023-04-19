Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) PT at C$5.65

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.65.

ESI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

TSE:ESI opened at C$2.87 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$2.09 and a 1-year high of C$5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$527.91 million, a PE ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.12.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.