Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives $65.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CODYY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €55.00 ($59.78) to €62.00 ($67.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

