Analysts Set Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Target Price at $19.64

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $53,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,268 shares in the company, valued at $7,481,592.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $73,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,817.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $53,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,481,592.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,284 shares of company stock worth $987,972. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Upstart by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Upstart by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Upstart by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

