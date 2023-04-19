Brokerages Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Price Target at C$26.81

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.81.

NOA has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Pi Financial increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NOA stock opened at C$24.21 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$12.65 and a 1-year high of C$24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$673.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.27.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at North American Construction Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total value of C$924,000.00. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

