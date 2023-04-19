Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 4,340 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,340 ($53.71).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($45.79) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intertek Group Price Performance

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,116 ($50.93) on Friday. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,485 ($43.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,220 ($64.60). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,165.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,069.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83. The stock has a market cap of £6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,312.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Intertek Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.89) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 5,955.06%.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Andrew Martin bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,082 ($50.51) per share, with a total value of £18,369 ($22,731.10). Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Stories

