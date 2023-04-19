Analysts Set CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Target Price at $10.67

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

CTIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $511,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Stock Up 1.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTIC opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.86.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

