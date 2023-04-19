Brokerages Set Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) PT at GBX 724.67

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 724.67 ($8.97).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.66) to GBX 625 ($7.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.61) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 952 ($11.78) to GBX 940 ($11.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

In other news, insider Andy Skelton purchased 6,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 637 ($7.88) per share, with a total value of £39,774.28 ($49,219.50). In other news, insider Andy Skelton purchased 6,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 637 ($7.88) per share, with a total value of £39,774.28 ($49,219.50). Also, insider Will Gardiner sold 44,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.55), for a total transaction of £233,394.80 ($288,819.21). 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LON DRX opened at GBX 638.60 ($7.90) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,193.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 626.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 612.10. Drax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 467.20 ($5.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 845.25 ($10.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,500.00%.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

