Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $49.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.70.

VSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 2.0 %

VSCO opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Activity at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 141.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $5,381,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,002,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.