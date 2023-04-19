Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $188.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $118.09 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $92.66 and a 12 month high of $201.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.27. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.77.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $769.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.46 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. Equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 10.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 21.4% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm Ridge Management LLC boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 33.0% in the third quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

