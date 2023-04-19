Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $46.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Essent Group Trading Down 0.1 %

ESNT opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 83.07%. The business had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,128,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Essent Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Essent Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

