Brokerages Set Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) PT at $179.41

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.41.

TM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of TM opened at $137.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.84. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $177.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $69.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 329,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 231,633 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,624,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,233,000 after purchasing an additional 170,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 104,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

