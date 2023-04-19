American Express (AXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect American Express to post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. American Express has set its FY23 guidance at $11.0-11.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $11.00-$11.40 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Express to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $192.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Express

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $911,554,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $857,293,000 after acquiring an additional 405,975 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in American Express by 13.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $580,766,000 after acquiring an additional 357,590 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Argus lifted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.39.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

