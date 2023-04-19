Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Receives $145.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE WTS opened at $161.24 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $116.31 and a 12 month high of $181.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.94.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,451,000 after buying an additional 195,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,573,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,951,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 692,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,520,000 after purchasing an additional 83,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

