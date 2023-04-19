Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of PINE opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $20.79.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Income Property Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $378,837.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 84,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,891 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PINE shares. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

