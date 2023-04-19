Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives $11.41 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 10.3 %

NYSE:HIMS opened at $11.00 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,904.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,940.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,904.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 739,721 shares of company stock worth $8,050,918. Insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

