Rite Aid (RAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Rite Aid Stock Performance
Shares of RAD opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $11.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Rite Aid
Rite Aid Company Profile
Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rite Aid (RAD)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.