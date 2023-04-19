Rite Aid (RAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rite Aid Stock Performance

Shares of RAD opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Rite Aid

Rite Aid Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 50.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 12.5% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

