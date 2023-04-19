Union Pacific (UNP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect Union Pacific to post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Union Pacific to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $199.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.56. The stock has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $209.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.96.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

