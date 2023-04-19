Synovus Financial (SNV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect Synovus Financial to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.02 million. On average, analysts expect Synovus Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

SNV opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

