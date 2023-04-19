Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PubMatic, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for PubMatic in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst D. Day forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PUBM. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Vertical Research cut PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

PubMatic stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $756.53 million, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.87. PubMatic has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $26.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95.

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $62,758.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,442 shares in the company, valued at $234,246.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $34,583.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $17,566.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $62,758.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,246.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,364 shares of company stock worth $813,704. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 12.0% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 487,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 52,090 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PubMatic by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,976,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in PubMatic by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 108,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

