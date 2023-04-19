Analysts Set Expectations for PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $13.74 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PDCE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

PDC Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

PDCE stock opened at $67.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 47.7% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $10,279,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 75.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,097 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,228 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,228 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,456,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $854,600 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

