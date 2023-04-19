Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Lowered by Analyst

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 27.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 140,599 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 102,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 147.5% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,213,000 after purchasing an additional 735,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.2% during the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

