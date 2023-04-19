AirBoss of America Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for AirBoss of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on AirBoss of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.21.

BOS stock opened at C$7.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$202.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.89. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$5.62 and a 52 week high of C$34.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is -25.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward Kiell sold 15,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$85,798.44. Company insiders own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

