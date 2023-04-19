RLJ Lodging Trust to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RLJ Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RLJ. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

RLJ opened at $10.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.30 and a beta of 1.77. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,291.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 243,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

