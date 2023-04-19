Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for SITE Centers in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for SITE Centers’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SITC. Mizuho increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,084,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,918,000 after purchasing an additional 344,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,633,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,055,000 after acquiring an additional 163,201 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,130,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,195,000 after purchasing an additional 700,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in SITE Centers by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,272,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

