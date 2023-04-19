Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

ABX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.40.

ABX stock opened at C$26.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.14. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$32.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 228.13%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

