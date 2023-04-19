Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unum Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $41.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

See Also

