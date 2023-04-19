Ken Murphy Buys 51 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Ken Murphy purchased 51 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £136.17 ($168.51).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Ken Murphy acquired 55 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £138.05 ($170.83).

On Friday, January 20th, Ken Murphy bought 55 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £137.50 ($170.15).

Tesco Stock Performance

TSCO stock opened at GBX 273.40 ($3.38) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The firm has a market cap of £20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2,278.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 256.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.85. Tesco PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 194.35 ($2.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 289 ($3.58).

Tesco Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 7.05 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesco to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 310 ($3.84) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesco from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 290 ($3.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 312 ($3.86).

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

