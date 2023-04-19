Insider Buying: Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Purchases 85,565 Shares of Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Martin Ive bought 85,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,133.90 ($6,353.05).

Martin Ive also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Martin Ive purchased 60,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,454.89).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Martin Ive acquired 36,412 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £2,184.72 ($2,703.53).

On Wednesday, March 8th, Martin Ive bought 50,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £3,500 ($4,331.15).

On Tuesday, February 7th, Martin Ive purchased 450,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($38,980.32).

On Tuesday, January 24th, Martin Ive acquired 274,987 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £19,249.09 ($23,820.18).

Seeing Machines stock opened at GBX 6.12 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £254.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.58. Seeing Machines Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 8.30 ($0.10). The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.12) target price on shares of Seeing Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

