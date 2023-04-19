Paul Waterman Sells 87,641 Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Stock

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating) insider Paul Waterman sold 87,641 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.46), for a total value of £103,416.38 ($127,974.73).

Elementis Stock Performance

Elementis stock opened at GBX 120.80 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.21. Elementis plc has a one year low of GBX 85.10 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 130.10 ($1.61). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £705.53 million, a PE ratio of -1,342.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Elementis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Elementis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.78) price target on shares of Elementis in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.