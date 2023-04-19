Paul Weir Sells 24,470 Shares of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) Stock

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating) insider Paul Weir sold 24,470 shares of Genel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.61), for a total value of £31,811 ($39,365.18).

Shares of LON GENL opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £353.16 million, a PE ratio of -6,320.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.29, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Genel Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.90 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.47).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.06. Genel Energy’s payout ratio is -75,000.00%.

GENL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 181 ($2.24) to GBX 163 ($2.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 155 ($1.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

