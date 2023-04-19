Samuel Mansour Joseph Dayani Sells 1,800,000 Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Samuel Mansour Joseph Dayani sold 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £2,160,000 ($2,672,936.52).
CentralNic Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON CNIC opened at GBX 124 ($1.53) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.41. The stock has a market cap of £354.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,400.00 and a beta of 0.40. CentralNic Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 160 ($1.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87.
CentralNic Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. CentralNic Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,000.00%.
CentralNic Group Company Profile
CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.
