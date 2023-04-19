Insider Selling: Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG) Insider Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Rating) insider Phil Higgins sold 65,000 shares of Shearwater Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.74), for a total value of £39,000 ($48,261.35).

Phil Higgins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shearwater Group alerts:

On Friday, April 14th, Phil Higgins purchased 12,200 shares of Shearwater Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £7,442 ($9,209.26).

On Monday, April 17th, Phil Higgins acquired 150,000 shares of Shearwater Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,375 ($78.89) per share, with a total value of £9,562,500 ($11,833,312.71).

On Wednesday, April 5th, Phil Higgins bought 25,000 shares of Shearwater Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £13,750 ($17,015.22).

Shearwater Group Stock Performance

LON:SWG opened at GBX 63 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £15.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1,260.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.13. Shearwater Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145 ($1.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Shearwater Group Company Profile

Shearwater Group plc provides organizational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shearwater Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shearwater Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.